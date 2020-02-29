Bideford v Mangotsfield United in Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Mangotsfield United in Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Goals from Ryan Turner, Archie Reay and Joe Charles helped the Robins extend their unbeaten run on a day where only two Division One South matches survived the weather.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for the Robins though. After Turner prodded the ball in from a corner after 15 minutes, the Robins took a step back and the visitors - who have now gone six games without a win - had the better of the play for long spells.

Reay eventually gave the Robins some more breathing space before the break with a finish from close range before substitute Joe Charles came on and wrapped the game up with a header in the 65th minute.

The win means Bideford move up a place in the table to 12th.

Bideford made a controlled start to the match and took the lead after a quarter of an hour with a goal from a set piece.

Ben Wood's inswinging corner from the right was headed goalward by Toby Down at the back post, with Turner on hand to get a final touch into the back of the net.

The Robins weren't to have it all their own way though. As the rain started to come down, the visitors started creating chances of their own, and perhaps should have taken a goal away from a trio of opportunities.

George Neill was the man who had the chances. Twice firing off target, and forcing an excellent low save from Liam Kingston with the third. At the other end, Turner and Wood both saw shots go into the side netting.

As it was, Bideford would have been glad to get their second goal five minutes before the break, with Reay turning in from close range after a bit of a scramble.

Kingston was called into action again early in the second half to stop a shot from Harry Milton, but it was Bideford who had most of the chances as they looked to extend the lead.

Charles came on 11 minutes into the second half and was straight into the action, first teeing up a cross for Turner which the forward headed wide.

The substitute followed up with the crucial third goal at the end of a well-worked move, meeting a byline cross from Alex Byrne at the far post to land a thumping header into the back of the net.

Charles almost added a spectacular fourth almost immediately after too, sending a curling shot from the edge of the penalty area towards the top corner with the outside of his boot. Mangotsfield goalkeeper Jakob Glover produced a spectacular save to keep it out.

Bideford, through Theo Simpson, Charlie Lawrence and Ben Carter, had a few more chances to add to their tally before the final whistle, but were unable to do so.

Bideford: Kingston, Taylor, Byrne, Wood (Charles 56), Mayne, Down, Carter, Reay (Smallcombe 75), Turner (Simpson 67), Rice-Lethaby, Lawrence. Subs not used: Downing, Heeney.

Mangotsfield United: Glover, Milton, Freckleton, Payne, Dunstan, Bull, Kelly, Simons, Neill, Mcbeam, Belcher. Subs not used: Young, Hall, Shaw.

