Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Theo Simpson scored his first goal for the club to give Bideford the lead with seven minutes remaining. His goal - a first time finish at the end of a well-worked move from a free kick - came 10 minutes after substitute Ryan Turner levelled after some good work from fellow sub Archie Reay.

Frome had taken the lead after 19 minutes after a low finish from Jonathan Davies.

After going behind, the visitors were reduced to 10 men when substitute Alex Hallett was sent off for pulling back Simpson as he burst through on goal again.

Davies almost equalised in the dying minutes but for a good save from Liam Kingston in the Bideford goal.

Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford remain 15th in Division One South after the win, but have closed the gap on those above them.

Kingston had been called into action early in a closely fought first half, producing a good save to tip a shot from Kane Simpson onto the crossbar. Mercifully for Bideford, the loose ball bounced clear of any onrushing attackers.

The visitors took the lead after 19 minutes. Rex Mannings was able to slip the ball in behind the Bideford backline and into the path of Davies, who skipped through and slotted a low finish underneath Kingston.

Bideford had a couple of sights at goal themselves. Their best chance came midway through the half when Simpson's shot from the right side of the penalty area was parried by Robert Brown. The ball eventually came to Sean Downing for a follow-up shot, only for it to roll through to the Frome keeper.

Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Ben Wood's sight at goal after half an hour saw him fire just wide, and at the other end Davies saw a deflected shot go just wide of Kingston's post eight minutes before the break.

As was the case on Boxing Day and New Year's Day, Bideford put themselves on top in the second half as they attempted to claw back the deficit.

A well-worked move between Downing and Simpson saw the former fire off target. Another chance for Downing saw him hit the side-netting after cutting in from the left.

Turner came on after 65 minutes, and added a bit more energy to the Bideford attack. One of his first contributions was a great pass into Simpson, who had plenty of room to shoot. Opting for placement, the striker could only pick out Brown's legs.

Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

The equaliser eventually came with 17 minutes remaining. Reay had only been on the pitch for a few minutes when he charged down a clearance on the edge of the penalty area. The ball looped over to Turner, who with plenty of space in the penalty area was able to take a touch and blast the ball across Brown and into the bottom corner.

Not content with a draw, the hosts continued to push for the points, and the go-ahead goal came with seven minutes remaining.

It was a well-worked set piece which saw Ben Carter's free kick from a central position played out wide to Downing. His volleyed cross was met by Simpson at the near post, and the youngster broke his duck for the club with a well taken first time finish.

Simpson almost raced through for his second minutes later, as it was he was held back by Hallett, who was shown a straight red card for his efforts to stop him. The subsequent free kick saw Carter strike the post.

Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford: Kingston, Taylor, Heeney (Reay 70), Wood, Down, Palmer, Carter, Byrne (Turner 65), Simpson, Charles, Downing. Subs not used: Billingsley, Smallcombe.

Frome Town: Brown, Hobbs, Maidment, Teale, Mapstone, O'Loughlin (Hallett 74), Peck, Simpson, Monks, Mannings (Smith 67). Subs not used: Lenihan, Greaves, Moon.

Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Frome Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart