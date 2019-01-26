Bideford v Bristol Manor Farm in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Bristol Manor Farm in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Joel Randall’s brace helped the Robins to a 3-1 win over the Portway men at the Sports Ground.

Randall’s first, a low shot squeezed just inside the post, helped Bideford recover after Ashley Kington had given Manor Farm the lead after 15 minutes.

Bideford took charge in the second half. Sean Downing gave them the lead 10 minutes after the restart before Randall wrapped the game up with a well-taken shot with 10 minutes to go.

In an open first period Bideford had the first proper sight at goal inside 10 minutes when Downing forced a just wide of the post.

It was the visitors who would take the lead though. Jordan Metters was able to get in behind the Bideford defence, turn and dig out a cross for Kington, who met the ball at the back post and nodded it past Joe Moore.

The visitors almost doubled their lead three minutes later but Jamie Bird fired over the bar after Moore was beaten.

As it was, Bideford were able to get back on terms a minute later. Joel Randall was able to sprint in behind the Manor Farm defence, and one on one with Ben John he squeezed a low effort past the keeper and inside the far post.

Bideford looked sharper after half time. Randall was inches away from a second just two minutes into the half. The winger bent a shot from the edge of the box just wide after Downing had wriggled out of the corner and crossed over to him from the byline.

The go-ahead goal came 10 minutes into the second half when Carter’s long free kick was knocked into the path of Downing, who brought the ball down with his chest and fired a low shot past John and into the far corner.

The game turned scrappy as players on both sides kept finding themselves in referee Lee Rogers’ book. Two of them went to Metters, who was given his marching orders midway through the second half.

The striker was shown his second yellow after going down inside the penalty area under a challenge from Sampson, and while there was no penalty to be had, a booking seemed harsh.

There were plenty of cards all round though, with seven Bideford players making their way into the book by the end of the game.

In that time Downing had forced a good save from John after running onto a cut back from Ben Palmer, while at the other end Moore saved well from a swirling free kick from the edge of the area from Kington.

Randall all but put the game to bed with 10 minutes remaining. Jordan Ricketts, who played well after coming on as a second-half substitute, was able to find Randall, who found some space on the edge of the penalty area to bend a right-footed shot into the corner.

Bideford: Moore, Sampson, Gregory, Downing (Haynes 90+3), Down, Palmer, Carter, Heeney, Turner (Squire 85), Tucker (Ricketts 75), Randall. Sub not used: Reay.

Bristol Manor Farm: John, Tovey, Robbins (Rodgers 54), Mills, Hemmings, Adams, A Kington, Durrant, Bird (Simpson 75), Metters, Bamford. Subs not used: Russell, Stowell, S Kington.

