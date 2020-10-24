The Robins’ were preparing for the Division One South clash against the Portwaymen when club officials learned there had been recent confirmed cases within the host club.

Directors felt it best to pull the plug on the match an hour before kick-off rather than risk picking up or spreading the virus.

A statement from Bideford AFC said: “Due to a covid situation at Bristol Manor Farm the director’s of Bideford AFC have decided that for the health and safety of the club officials, supporters and players not to go ahead with today’s fixture.”

A Bideford AFC source said they hoped the Southern League would support their decision, and added the Robins would have no issues travelling for a rearranged fixture.