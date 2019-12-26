Bideford v Barnstaple Town in the Boxing Day North Devon derby in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Barnstaple Town in the Boxing Day North Devon derby in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

The Robins twice came from behind to take a 3-2 win at the Sports Ground.

Barnstaple had twice taken the lead in the first half. Kai Fisher headed them into the lead after seven minutes, and Tornado Bello scored a second for Barum just before half-time after Ben Carter had equalised with a well-taken strike.

After an even first half the Robins took charge in the second. Ryan Turner levelled things up seven minutes after the restart before Toby Down gave them the lead with 21 minutes left to play.

An entertaining derby ended on a down note when, with four minutes left to play, Tornado Bello was knocked unconscious after a clash of heads.

Bideford v Barnstaple Town in the Boxing Day North Devon derby in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Barnstaple Town in the Boxing Day North Devon derby in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Both sides went back to the changing rooms as paramedics attended to Bello, who was lifted off the field on a stretcher 25 minutes after the game was halted.

The players returned to play the final five minutes, with Bideford holding on to take all three points and move up to 15th in Division One South.

Barnstaple meanwhile remain at the bottom, but will take plenty from their first half performance.

In 2016 it was Fisher who gave Bideford a 1-0 win over Barum on Boxing Day. Three years later the centre-back nodded Barnstaple into the lead against the Robins with seven minutes on the clock.

Bradley Gale's free kick from wide on the right was met by Fisher at the back post. He sent his header back across goal, over Liam Kingston and into the far corner.

Bideford had almost taken the lead minutes earlier, with Ben Wood denied by a goalline block.

Bideford settled down after their setback and in a fairly evenly contest first half they eventually hauled themselves level after half an hour.

A loose ball from a Robins corner fell to Carter on the edge of the penalty area and his powerful effort rocketed into the top corner via a slight deflection.

Bideford were finishing the half stronger, with Jack Rice-Lethaby forcing a low stop from Oliver and Wood firing just wide of goal.

There were three first half minutes left when Barnstaple broke and took the lead for the second time. Hopcroft slipped the ball through to Bello, who after being anonymous for most of the first half, cut inside and evaded a challenge before firing past Kingston.

Bideford started the second half well. Turner had the ball in the net with a well taken finish three minutes after the restart only to be denied by the linesman's flag, but there was nothing to deny his effort four minutes later which put the Robins back on terms.

The striker broke in behind the defence and managed to send a brave lob over Oliver which bounced neatly into the back of the net.

From there Bideford put the foot on the accelerator. Captain Carter forced a save from Oliver after a well-worked move on the hour and his free kick nine minutes later led to Bideford taking the lead for the first time in the match.

His ball into the box fell to Turner, who sent the ball towards goal with an overhead kick. A sliding Toby Down met the ball and knocked it into the back of the net to the delight of the Bideford faithful in the Kingsley Road stand.

The Robins almost put the game to bed with 10 minutes remaining when Downing robbed the ball on the byline and crossed to the back post. It was met by Rice-Lethaby, who got a little too much on the ball and hooked it back across goal into space.

The game was brought to a halt five minutes before the break when a clash of heads saw Bello knocked unconscious. Players from both sides came to Bello's aid before paramedics came to attend.

Bideford: Kingston, Sampson, Heeney, Wood (Charles 74), Down, Palmer, Carter, Byrne, Turner (Billingsley 82), Rice-Lethaby, Downing. Subs not used: Smallcombe, Taylor, Simpson.

Barnstaple Town: Oliver, Levien, Rutty-Smith, Jewell, Gardner, Fisher, Humphreys (Phillips 67), Wright, Bello (Burrows), Hopcroft (Wright-Harper Innis 75), Gale. Subs not used: Paul, Darragh.

