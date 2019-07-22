Bideford took on Truro City in a pre-season friendly at the Sports Ground. Picture: Andy Keeble Bideford took on Truro City in a pre-season friendly at the Sports Ground. Picture: Andy Keeble

The Robins drew 3-3 with the White Tigers in an entertaining match at the Sports Ground on Saturday afternoon (July 20).

Bideford, who welcomed captain Ben Carter back to the side for his first outing, took a 2-0 lead into the break after weathering some early pressure from the visitors.

Billy Tucker got them off the mark. After he was fouled in the box Tucker stepped up to take the resulting spot kick, and although his effort was saved by Tom Stewart, the Bideford forward reacted to the rebound to fire in.

Sean Downing doubled the lead with a finish from 10 yards after some good work from Charlie Lawrence.

Noah Keats pulled one back for Truro eight minutes into the second half with a close-range finish, but Toby Down was able to restore Bideford's two-goal cushion five minutes later.

Keats hauled Truro back within one with 18 minutes remaining. He completed his hat-trick with eight minutes left to level the scores, following up on a Joe Moore save.

Bideford are at home again on Tuesday, with Ilfracombe Town the latest visitors to the Sports Ground. Those attending can pay what they like for admission.

A Plymouth Argyle XI visit the Sports Ground this Saturday before the Robins' first away match of the pre-season slate, a visit to Taunton Town on Tuesday, July 30.

