Action from Bideford vs AFC Totton, Saturday, December 22. Picture: Graham Hobbs Action from Bideford vs AFC Totton, Saturday, December 22. Picture: Graham Hobbs

The Robins came from behind twice to take all three points at the Sports Ground after seven league games without a win.

Charlie Gunson gave Totton the lead after 20 minutes, converting from close range after Joe Moore had saved well from Craig Feeney.

The visitors took that lead into the second half and up to the hour, before a shot from Ryan Turner was fumbled into the net by goalkeeper Adam Siviter.

Back came Totton 10 minutes later, with Craig Feeney turning the ball in at the back post from a set-piece.

But the Robins came back again. Joel Randall equalised after 72 minutes, driving the ball home after Sean Downing at the far post.

Downing then sealed victory five minutes later with a beautiful curling finish into the top corner.

Bideford manager Sean Joyce said his half-time message was a simple one – make sure the 243 fans at the Sports Ground go home happy.

“We came in 1-0 down at half-time and it was a nothing game really,” said Joyce.

“I said look at those fans, who have come down and spent their money to watch us - can we send them home with a smile on their face.

“It didn’t matter if we got beat, but as long as we did having a go.

“We had a better game plan in the second half, we played with a smile on our faces and attacking-wise, we were really good. We had good pace, energy and movement.

“It does show a lot of character to come back and win, especially when you’ve been on a run like we have.”

The win gives Bideford a much-needed boost going into Boxing Day’s North Devon derby against Barnstaple Town.

Joyce admitted he was pleased to get a win heading into the match.

“It takes us into that game perfectly,” he said.

“We needed that win to go into it with a bit of bounce. Both clubs are struggling with a bit of confidence, so we needed that.”

