Bideford’s pre-season preparations for the new BetVictor Southern League Division One South season are set to get underway on Tuesday evening (July 9) with the visit of National League South champions Torquay United.

The fixture at the Sports Ground is the first of seven pre-season fixtures before the league campaign kicks off in August.

There's plenty of football at the Sports Ground this weekend, with National League North side Hereford playing two pre-season fixtures in Bideford.

The Bulls will take on Yeovil Town on Friday night, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Hereford will then play the Robins on Sunday afternoon in a 1pm kick-off. The two sides last met in March 2017, when they played out a 0-0 draw at the Sports Ground.

Bideford's pre-season schedule will also see them take on Truro City, Ilfracombe Town and a Plymouth Argyle XI at home throughout July.

Trips to Taunton Town and Bridgwater Town follow before the new Division One South season gets underway.