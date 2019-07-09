The fixture at the Sports Ground is the first of seven pre-season fixtures before the league campaign kicks off in August.

There's plenty of football at the Sports Ground this weekend, with National League North side Hereford playing two pre-season fixtures in Bideford.

The Bulls will take on Yeovil Town on Friday night, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Hereford will then play the Robins on Sunday afternoon in a 1pm kick-off. The two sides last met in March 2017, when they played out a 0-0 draw at the Sports Ground.

Bideford's pre-season schedule will also see them take on Truro City, Ilfracombe Town and a Plymouth Argyle XI at home throughout July.

Trips to Taunton Town and Bridgwater Town follow before the new Division One South season gets underway.