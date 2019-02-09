Bideford v Street in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Street in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Dave O’Hare’s deflected free kick five minutes before half time was the difference between the two sides on a frustrating day at the Sports Ground for the Robins.

It didn’t quite click for the hosts, who were without captain Ben Carter, Ryan Turner and Sean Downing, who was named on the team sheet but ultimately absent due to a family emergency.

Archie Reay came into replace Carter for his first start since joining from Barnstaple Town and there were 90 minutes for Kevin Squire, who captained the side.

Bideford fared better in the second half, but despite putting plenty of pressure on their opponents, seemed to miss Downing and Turner as they struggled to turn it into goals or even chances.

It was the visitors applying the pressure early on, and although a couple of Jamie Short corners were dealt with by the Bideford defence, the Robins found it difficult to get out of their own half in the first 10 minutes.

The first half was relatively quiet, with neither keeper troubled too much. Leigh Bailey headed off target for Street after getting on the end of a free kick from Short, and Oscar Latis had a shot from the edge of the penalty area held comfortably by Joe Moore.

Bideford’s best chance of the half came 10 minutes before the break when Joel Randall had a low shot saved by Liam Kingston.

Squire had a couple of half chances for the Robins before then, hooking an overheard kick over the bar before nodding a header off target from a Billy Tucker free kick.

O’Hare broke the deadlock five minutes before the break, when his low free kick took a deflection off Liam Gregory and squirmed under a diving Moore.

Short almost doubled the lead minutes later, meeting a flick from George King and flashing a volley just wide of the post.

Bideford enjoyed more of the ball in the second half as Street went about protecting their lead, but without the likes of Downing and Turner they struggled to carve out too many chances.

Toby Down and Will Hancox saw half chances blocked from close range, but there wasn’t a real test for Street keeper Kingston in the second half until the first minute of stoppage time.

That save came at a time when Bideford were putting together some of their best football. A long ball from Ben Palmer into the penalty area was nodded across goal by Hancox and met by Squire, who hooked a shot that looked destined for the top corner only for Kingston to dive across and palm it over the crossbar.

Bideford: Moore, Sampson, Gregory, Reay (Hancox 57), Down, Palmer, Ricketts, Heeney, Squire, Tucker, Randall. Subs not used: Downing, Taylor, Mayne.

Street: Kingston, Bennett, Walby, Bailey, Hedges, Hurley, Chainey, O’Hare (Rudge 84), King (Murray 61), Short, Latis (Foster 61). Subs not used: Punchard, Fey.

Attendance: 243.

