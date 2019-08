The Robins welcome Moneyfields to the Sports Ground for the first match in the Division One South.

With Moneyfields earning a play-off spot last year it promises to be a tough start for Bideford, who have been forced to wait for the new campaign away from the pitch since their last pre-season friendly on August 5.

With no FA Cup fixture and with other leagues already underway, it's been a frustrating wait for Joyce and Bideford.

"We played Taunton last Monday and we were ready then," said Joyce.

"We start two weeks after everyone else and we are ready to go, and as a lot of clubs have found out, you can't arrange games.

"But we're training on Tuesday. We'll be finalising everything and finishing off what we need to be finishing.

"We finished pre-season with Bridgwater, Elmore and Taunton and being realistic they are the sort of games you will get in our league.

"It was good to finish with three competitive games away from home which get you switched into game mode."

After a near two-week wait for a game, Bideford are straight into the action. After Saturday's match against Moneyfields they travel to Frome Town on Tuesday (August 20), who were relegated from the Premier South last season.

Joyce said: "We've got two tough games to start the season and two of the teams that are probably going to be favourites. But we've got to play them some time and I am looking forward to it.

"For the first time in a long time we have kept most of the squad together and picked up two or three players who are going to improve us.

"It's a tough league this year, There are a lot of new clubs, there is a lot of travel, a lot of clubs with bigger budgets than Bideford and Barnstaple, who are batting above our average.

"It will be about battening down keeping yourself in and around everything.

"I'm not saying we are going to be up around the top of the table. That said, I know no one likes playing Bideford. I know we can win every game, but I also know we can lose every game.

"But we are going to compete in every game."