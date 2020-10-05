Carter, making his debut after joining the Robins from Bodmin, scored both goals as Bideford recovered from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at the Sports Ground.

Slimbridge, with the wind behind them, raced into their two-goal lead inside the opening 15 minutes.

Will Hawes got them off the mark in the ninth minute with a shot past Liam Kingston and Jay Malshanskyj doubled their lead four minutes later with a wind-assisted strike from more than 30 yards.

Bideford rallied and pulled one back three minutes before half time when Carter followed up on Ryan Turner’s blocked effort to fire in from close range.

The equaliser came with eight minutes of the match remaining, when Carter met Lewis Wilson’s parried shot to fire in.

Bideford manager Sean Joyce admitted his side were caught out by the wind in the first half.

He said: “It was tough to get out – 11 minutes in I realised how strong it was as they scored two good goals, both from distance and Liam didn’t have a chance.

“We changed our shape just tried to stay in it because if they scored another goal we would have been finished, and eventually we nicked a goal going the other way.

“I hate the wind though. It affects everything and it came from nowhere. But maybe I should have done a bit more homework.”

Joyce brought in Carter after a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Paulton Rovers on Wednesday.

The visitors missed a host of chances before David O’Hare netted the winner for Paulton in the 92nd minute.

Joyce said: “He’s a striker we’ve always looked at over the years and he has caused us problems in the past. He’s big, and different to what we’ve had and he could have had a hat-trick on Saturday.

“I had to do something after the Paulton game when we had so many chances and lost 1-0.

“He’s come in straight away and he gives us something to built on. He’s experienced, he’s been around and he can help bring the younger lads on again.”

Bideford are at home to Frome Town on Tuesday night before hosting Thatcham Town on Saturday.

Before the draw to Slimbridge Joyce was hoping for seven points from the three matches, and the Bideford manager knows his side need points on the board if they want to be aiming for play-off football.

Joyce said: “I gave us a target of seven points from these three and if we are serious about the play-offs we need to win.

“I wanted three on Saturday to give us a bit of momentum. We’ve used our joker now, so we’ve got to go and win.

“We should be better off at this point but I’m positive. I’m enjoying the way we’re playing, we’re a good little squad which is just taking a bit of time to bed down.

“We’re better than our points on the board.”