Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

The Robins picked up a fairly straightforward 2-0 win at the Sports Ground with goals either side of half-time.

Joel Randall's back-post header gave Bideford the lead with 10 minutes of the first half remaining. Sam Haynes added a second for the Robins eight minutes into the second half with a close-range finish.

A crowd of nearly 270 watched the club pay tribute to the Bideford manager before kick off, with Joyce receiving a long service award, presented to him by the mayor of Bideford, as his 20th full season in charge draws to a close.

The Robins, now 12th in Division One South, now go on to their final away game of the season on Easter Monday at Paulton Rovers.

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

It took Bideford 35 minutes to break down a Slimbridge side looking to avoid a repeat of last weekend's 8-1 defeat at home to Mangotsfield United.

Whether it was the late stage of the season, the 20-degree heat or the pre-match presentations before kick-off, the match seemed like it was being played in pre-season rather than in April.

Bideford were more-or-less in control throughout the match. Their first real chance came inside the first 15 minutes when Ryan Turner saw a shot from inside the penalty area smothered by Slimbridge goalkeeper Lewis Adams.

A driving run from Randall five minutes later provided supporters' player of the year Billy Tucker with a chance, but his curling shot from the right of the penalty area bounced off the crossbar.

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Ben Carter saw a free-kick from 25 yards deflected wide before Randall eventually gave the Robins the lead 10 minutes before half time. The winger was in the perfect position to meet a Tucker cross at the back post and send a powerful header past Adams.

The Sports Ground's grandstand thought Archie Reay had doubled the lead five minutes into the second half, but after touching the ball past Adams his effort was into the side netting.

Three minutes later and Haynes did double it. Ian Sampson's ball from the left was met by Turner, who ended up glancing the ball to the back post where the right back was able to put the ball in the back of the net.

William Halls went close for the visitors midway through the second half after getting in behind the Bideford defence, but his shot was wide of Joe Moore's far post.

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Downing came close to adding a third in the final five minutes with a run through the Slimbridge half, but after working his way through with a little bit of help from Kevin Squire, the forward dragged his effort wide.

Moore hadn't had a lot to do, but was on his toes as the game headed towards stoppage time, getting down low to his right to save a free kick from Mark Magee.

Bideford: Moore, Haynes, Sampson, Downing, Mayne (Taylor 82), T Down, Carter, Reay (J Down 86), R Turner (Squire 66), Tucker, Randall. Subs not used: Heeney, Hancox.

Darren Sparrey of DS Electricals presented Bideford's Billy Tucker with the supporter's player of the year award prior to kick-off against Slimbridge. Picture: Matt Smart Darren Sparrey of DS Electricals presented Bideford's Billy Tucker with the supporter's player of the year award prior to kick-off against Slimbridge. Picture: Matt Smart

Slimbridge: Adams, Richards, Noakes (Waddington 76), Pring, C Turner, M Turner, D Turner, Mendes (Brennan 69), Magee, Halls, Martin (Dunbar 69). Subs not used: King.

Attendance: 269.

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart