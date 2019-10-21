The Robins saw a 2-0 lead disappear in Southampton as they fell to their fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Ryan Turner had given the visitors the perfect start, with two goals inside the opening seven minutes.

His first came with less than a minute on the clock, sending a shot past Ryan Gosney after meeting a cross from Stephen Reed. He doubled the lead six minutes later with a finish from close range.

The hosts got themselves back in the game with two goals in quick succession before half time.

Stuart Green pulled one back for Sholing after 31 minutes and three minutes later he found Lee Wort for the equaliser.

Theo Simpson almost put Bideford ahead in the second half, only to be denied by both posts.

It was the visitors who eventually took the lead seven minutes from time when Dan Mason charged down a clearance from Toby Down before putting Green in to finish.

Bideford manager Sean Joyce admitted the defeat was a tough one to take.

Joyce said: "They are a better team than where they are in the league and they have got some players back, but we should have been good enough to beat them.

"We can't get players like Stuart Green and Lee Wort, but they were beatable and we didn't take our chances.

"At 2-0 up we should have taken the result.

"We shouldn't be making these mistakes week in, week out, but we are.

"I don't think we are playing bad football, we just seem to have a soft underbelly at the moment.

"We're a young squad, and we've got players learning on the job.

"We're not getting battered. We're staying in games and should be winning them.

"There's something wrong and we've got to put it right."

Bideford will have to wait to put it right, as they are without a game this weekend.

Their next outing is on November 2, when Evesham United visit the Sports Ground.

Joyce hopes to be able to call on a fit Sean Downing by the time the match comes around to add some more experience.