The Robins picked up a hard-fought 2-1 win over Pen Mill Ladies in the Western Division to stay second in the league.

Two first half goals proved to be enough for Bideford. The first came after seven minutes when a poor clearance was swooped upon by Phoebe Baker, who drilled a low shot from distance into the corner.

The second came little over 10 minutes later. When Rohanna Little played a ball through to Baker, her low cross was met at the near post by Alicia Martin, who tapped in.

Pen Mill pulled one back with 20 minutes remaining through Letisha Templer, but Bideford saw the game out to take all three points.

The Robins take on league leaders Plymouth Argyle Development on Sunday at the Sports Ground, and a win for the Robins would certainly boost their title aspirations. Kick off is at 2pm.