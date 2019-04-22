The Robins were 2-1 winners at the Athletic Ground, making it two wins out of two from the Easter weekend.

Things hadn't gone to plan for Sean Joyce's side in the first half, and they went into the break 1-0 down after Liam Monelle curled a shot into the far corner of Joe Moore's goal midway through the first half.

The Robins got back on top after the break. After Archie Reay and Billy Tucker had efforts at goal, they eventually equalised just shy of the hour when Sean Downing's pass found Ryan Turner, who fired in.

Bideford kept applying pressure, with Kevin Squire having a couple of chances, including an effort that came back off the woodwork.

Downing gave them the lead 12 minutes from time, following up on a saved shot from Ben Palmer to hit the target.

The result means Bideford stay 12th in Evo-Stik Division One South. A win at home to Evesham United in their last game of the season on Saturday could see them move up as high as eighth if results go their way.