The Robins were beaten 5-3 in Gloucestershire. They saw a 3-2 lead disappear after conceding three second-half goals in the space of three minutes.

Things had started well for the depleted Robins, who drafted in Stephen Reed for the trip with nine of the squad unavailable.

Craig Duff put Bideford in front with five minutes on the clock with a deft finish past keeper Jordan Dibble after some good link-up play with Billy Tucker and Ryan Turner.

The hosts equalised midway through the first half when Ethan Moore turned a cross in at the back post.

Nick Rhodes put Cinderford in front eight minutes into the second half with a back-post header, but Bideford soon rallied.

Charlie Lawrence levelled things up five minutes later with a superb free kick from 25 yards, and Tucker made it 3-2 from the penalty spot after Duff was brought down by Lorcan Sheehan.

Then the wheels came off. Another chance at the back post saw James Harding put the ball in at a corner after 70 minutes, and two minutes later Ethan Moore whipped in a cross that evaded everyone and went in at Joe Moore's far post.

Harding got his second and Cinderford's fifth a minute later, bringing down a long ball and lobbing Joe Moore on the edge of the penalty area.

Bideford manager Sean Joyce said: "It was disappointing really. We talked about having that maturity and not panicking when you go a goal down, but it went out the window.

"We should be good enough and mature enough to not let in three goals in five minutes.

"It was an entertaining game, but unavailability of players cost us massively. With one or two missing you might get something, but we've had to change our shape a bit.

"It's frustrating but the performance was pleasing in some respects. The lads who played did well and put in a polished performance, just lacked a bit of maturity to stay in the game after going a goal down.

"5-3 looks like a tanking, but it wasn't. We still had chances at the end to score one or two more, and the positives are we've gone up to Cinderford, who got to the play-offs last year, and took them on. We had a good go and in some ways I would rather go out that way."

Bideford are back in action in BetVictor Division One South again this Saturday, travelling to second-place Thatcham Town, who are unbeaten after five games.