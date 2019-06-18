Josh Wadham and Lewis Waldy are the two latest signings to join the Robins.

Wadham is a winger whose previous experience includes spells at Street and Tiverton Town.

Lewis is a left back who can also play in left midfield and joins the club from Street.

The club said they were delighted with the acquisitions and wished a warm welcome to both.

The Robins begin their pre-season ahead of the new Evo-Stik Southern League Division One South season on Tuesday, July 9, with a home tie against Torquay United.