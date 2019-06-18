Bideford AFC have made a double signing ahead of the new season with players coming from Tiverton Town and Street.

Josh Wadham and Lewis Waldy are the two latest signings to join the Robins.

Wadham is a winger whose previous experience includes spells at Street and Tiverton Town.

Lewis is a left back who can also play in left midfield and joins the club from Street.

The club said they were delighted with the acquisitions and wished a warm welcome to both.

The Robins begin their pre-season ahead of the new Evo-Stik Southern League Division One South season on Tuesday, July 9, with a home tie against Torquay United.