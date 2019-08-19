Bideford v Moneyfields in the opening game of the BetVictor Division One South season. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Moneyfields in the opening game of the BetVictor Division One South season. Picture: Matt Smart

The Robins got up and running in the BetVictor Division One South with a 1-0 win over Moneyfields at the Sports Ground on Saturday (August 17).

Billy Tucker's deflected volley in the 76th minute proved to be the winner for the Robins, who had been putting the pressure on Moneyfields for much of the second half after Jake Raine's red card on the hour.

A dampener for the Robins was Tucker's sending off almost immediately after his goal for a dangerous challenge on Jamie Ford.

Despite that, Joyce was happy to finish the match with a goal on the board, a clean sheet and a win.

"The best thing is I think we deserved it," said the Bideford manager.

"I think we limited them to not many chances at all. Joe's had one shot to save.

"We kept our shape and discipline. We were a bit limited with what we've got attacking-wise, but what we do have is willing lads who want to do the hard yards and want to listen and learn."

With a busy week ahead, Joyce said it was important to set the tone in Saturday's opener.

Bideford's first away game of the season comes on Wednesday when they travel to Frome Town.

The match is the first of three fixtures in the space of five days. Saturday will see them travel to Cribbs in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup before a Devon derby with Willand Rovers at the Sports Ground on bank holiday Monday afternoon.

"Your first game takes into what you're going to do for the rest of the season," said Joyce.

"With my players I wanted to get a good 90 minutes in so they can say 'I'm ready now'.

"This first game sets up everything. If you're poor in your first game, psychologically you're trying to drag it back. They were all switched on and I think we dominated it."