The Robins were chasing the game and had been reduced to 10 men after goalkeeper Joe Moore was sent off with 15 minutes remaining, forcing centre-back Toby Down to deputise between the sticks for the remainder of the match.

Sam Pearce had given Moneyfields the lead after half an hour, but Bideford replied through Sean Downing 10 minutes into the second half.

The parity was soon gone again though when Nathan Paxton put the visitors back in front three minutes later.

Bideford had a huge penalty appeal turned down in the final stages when Niall Heeney was brought down in the box, a decision that drew the ire of Joyce.

“It’s probably the maddest I have been after a game with the performance of the three officials,” he said.

“It wasn’t one penalty, it was three. Niall’s been spun around at a corner, and with an open goal he’s just been whacked out. It was embarrassing.

“Everyone on both teams has stopped and looked at the referee and he didn’t do anything, he missed the most blatant penalty you’ll ever see.

“Even their players said you’d never see a clearer penalty. The officials bottled it because it was the last kick of the game.

“They say these things even themselves out over the course of the season but they clearly don’t. Two away games of our last three we’ve had decisions go against us that have cost us two points.”

Bideford travelled without the likes of James Mayne, Joel Randall, Kevin Squire, Jordan Ricketts and Liam Gregory. Ian Sampson played at left back, with Ben Palmer stepping into the centre of defence again.

Despite having the wind with them in the first half, Joyce said the Robins struggled to get into a rhythm, but picked things up in the second half against the odds.

“We had a couple of chances but found it hard to play with it,” he said.

“We came in 1-0 down and were expecting to go out in the second half and have a real battle.

“As bad as we were in the first half they were outstanding in the second, it’s probably the first game I have seen in all these years where it was better to play against the wind. Both teams struggled.

“We were a weakened team, went down to 10 men, the lads put in a tremendous shift and deserved something from the game.”

After consecutive away games, Bideford are back at home on Saturday, with Cinderford Town the visitors to the Sports Ground.