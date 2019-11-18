This time it wasn't inclement weather or a waterlogged pitch, but a crash on the M5 which saw the motorway closed for nine hours.

Travelling Melksham fell victim to heavy delays on the roads and as time ticked away, the move was made to call the game off.

It was a frustrating outcome for Bideford, who were all set to play only their third game at home on a Saturday all season.

They were also looking to snap an unwanted run of form which has seen them lose their last six and claim just one win from their last 12.

They were forced to settle for a training session at the Sports Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking from the sidelines, manager Sean Joyce said: "You can't put any blame on Melksham who are stuck on the coach. They've kept me informed all the way down and eventually the last one was 'we won't be moving until 3.30-3.45', then the referee said if there's no chance to start at 4pm then it won't go ahead.

"It's disappointing because we were ready for it. We want to stop this bad run we're on and just play, because you're only one win away from going on a good run again.

"It's a good squad today, back to ourselves again and I had a full squad to choose from.

"They're struggling a bit as well, they're in the same situation as us and trying to rebuild. The pitch is lovely, there's no wind. It's a perfect day to play football."

Even more frustrating for the Robins is the wait before they can get back on the field. Next Saturday's tilt at Cinderford Town is postponed as their opponents are still in the FA Trophy, so the next fixture is a home match against Cirencester Town on November 30 - by then the Robins would have played one game in six weeks.

Joyce said he had never known a season like it.

He said: "We just want games, we need to get them on and get them going to gain that bit of momentum, because we're not going to play on Saturday, and it's a case of one game in six weeks.

"I've never known a season like it for away games, for Saturdays we've missed, it just stops us getting any momentum going."