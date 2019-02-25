Toby Down’s stoppage-time header gave the Robins a 1-0 win at the Sports Ground, seven days after they were on the wrong end of an 8-2 thrashing at Cirencester Town.

Bideford looked like they were struggling to shake off the side-effects of that defeat in the first half against Highworth, but they shifted up a gear in the second half and had plenty of chances before Down headed in from Billy Tucker’s free kick.

Speaking after the match, Joyce admitted his players had been too wary of getting caught out during the first half.

“I came in at half time and it was nervousness, we’ve just had a spanking and I think there was a fear,” he said.

“If you play with fear you’re going to get beaten anyway, so you might as well have a go and I said that to them – play with tempo and be braver.

“In the second half we put a plan out there and it was one-way traffic.

“Highworth defended like Trojans to be fair to them and we had chances off the post, bar, off the line, saves. I looked at them with five to go and they were dead on their feet.

“We kept going, we kept creating and putting balls in.”

With a trip to Melksham Town tonight (Monday), Joyce was glad his Bideford side was able to start a run of three games in seven days with a win.

“We needed something to go away with on Monday night,” said Joyce.

“Nine from nine would be brilliant but with such a quick turn around we really needed to win.

“You haven’t got time to think, and now we go in with a bit of bounce.”