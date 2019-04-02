Play-off football may be just out of reach for the Robins, but they recovered from back-to-back defeats to with a 2-0 victory at Mangotsfield United.

Billy Tucker’s deflected shot from inside the box gave the visitors the lead after 20 minutes.

Toby Down made it 2-0 a couple of minutes before the break, heading in a Tucker corner that was nodded back across goal by James Mayne.

The win means Bideford remain in 11th, as well as doing Barnstaple a favour in their efforts to leapfrog 18th-place Mangotsfield and stay in the division.

Bideford manager Sean Joyce said: “It took us five to 10 minutes to see what they were doing and once we worked it out we were in control.

“It’s a bobbly pitch so we didn’t want to get caught on the ball playing square, and we were able to force mistakes off them.

“There wasn’t much in it in the second half but we controlled it.

“I asked the lads to expect a backlash because they’re fighting for their lives down at the bottom, but we were able to kill the game off and make it comfortable.”

Bideford are back at the Sports Ground on Saturday with a tough test in the form of league leaders Blackfield and Langley.

The Robins have five games left this season, and while the play-off race looks to be over for the Robins, Joyce isn’t ready to let his team give up just yet.

On the visit of Blackfield and Langley, Joyce said: “I know what it’s like to be in their position. They won’t fancy coming to Bideford, and we’re not going to sit back either.”

He added: “A lot of teams will be getting their deck chairs out and putting the towels down for next year. We’re still learning and every game is important.

“The last four or five performances have been good, but the results haven’t quite gone our way or we haven’t been good enough to beat the top teams.

“Until it’s completely settled, in my mind there’s still chance, and we want to win every game.”

“We kept it going in the Southern Premier when we had been dead and buried for four weeks.

“I know it’s 95 per cent done, but there’s still that five per cent chance, we’ve just got to keep it going.”