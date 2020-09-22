Bideford v Larkhall Athletic in the Pitching In Southern League Division One South opener at the Sports Ground. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Larkhall Athletic in the Pitching In Southern League Division One South opener at the Sports Ground. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford saw Ryan Turner’s first-half brace cancelled out before the hour as the visitors netted through substitute Bradley Norris and Jack Camm, with the latter capitalising on a Liam Kingston error to tap in from close range.

Joyce said his side ‘weren’t good enough’ at 2-0, with a draw ultimately a fair result for both sides.

“I said to the boys keep it at 2-0 for 20 minutes and see where they go, because they’re big lads and after 20 minutes we’ve noticed their levels die,” said Joyce.

“They’ve kept the ball for two minutes after a miskicked kick-off, put it in and scored.

Bideford v Larkhall Athletic in the Pitching In Southern League Division One South opener at the Sports Ground. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Larkhall Athletic in the Pitching In Southern League Division One South opener at the Sports Ground. Picture: Matt Smart

“The second goal – what can I do? He’s hit it from 25 yards and my keeper needs to catch it.

“Then we’ve had three great chances. If either team goes 3-2 up I think they see it out.

“It’s shown us what levels we need to get to. It’s a tough game against Larkhall – it always is. They ask every question of you and at 2-2 we were only going one way then.

“We had to work hard to get back in the game and get on the front foot again. They had a head of steam and we stopped them and got on top.

Bideford v Larkhall Athletic in the Pitching In Southern League Division One South opener at the Sports Ground. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Larkhall Athletic in the Pitching In Southern League Division One South opener at the Sports Ground. Picture: Matt Smart

“I’ll take a point. We’re on the board and unbeaten at home. I’m disappointed but it was probably a fair result.

“The shape was right, the balance was right, and if the keeper does what he’s paid to do, we win. He’s learning his trade but he’s got to grow. He scrambled and he hasn’t dealt with it.”

Bideford travel to Tiverton Town on Wednesday night in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup, and while the two sides met twice in pre-season, Joyce knows the cup tie will be a much different game.

He said: “We haven’t played Tiverton in pre-season since I’ve been here, and we’ve played them twice in two weeks, but it will be totally different. We’ll have to step up in class again and put something together.

“We’ll go there on Wednesday night with a game plan and just give it 100 per cent and enjoy it.

“We’ve got to go down there and give them respect, because they’re a good team, and I think it’s the tie of the round in the Westcountry.”

Bideford then travel to AFC Totton on Saturday, in a game brought forward from October 27.