The Robins will play South West Women's Football League Western Division side St Agnes Ladies in the preliminary round of the competition.

The tie will be played along with 97 other fixtures on Sunday, September 1.

The winner will go into the first qualifying round on Sunday, September 22.

Bideford, who will play in the South West Premier this season after securing promotion, took four points from St Agnes in the Western Division last season.

The two sides shared the points in Cornwall in October after drawing 3-3, but goals from Sarah Short and Alicia Martin in the reverse fixture saw Bideford win 2-0 at the Sports Ground in February.

Bideford are one of 300 clubs entering this season's FA Cup, with 20 in action on Sunday, August 18 in the extra preliminary round.