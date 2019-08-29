The Robins play St Agnes Ladies at the Sports Ground, with kick-off at 2pm.

There are set to be a few new names on the Bideford team sheet as they prepare for life in the South West Women's Football League Premier.

The new league campaign kicks off on Sunday, September 8 with the Robins travelling to Bishops Lydeard.

The Robins secured promotion after finishing third in the Western Division in 2018/19.

They met Sunday's opponents twice over the course of last season. The two sides shared the points in Cornwall in October after drawing 3-3, but goals from Sarah Short and Alicia Martin in the reverse fixture saw Bideford win 2-0 at the Sports Ground in February.

The winner will pocket £360 in prize money and go into the first of three qualifying rounds.