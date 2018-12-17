The two sides were the league’s highest scorers going into the match, but the game was a goalless, cagey affair for the first 30 minutes.

Bideford eventually gathered some momentum and broke the deadlock through Leanne Cording, scoring with a curling effort after Alice Beresford played a Rohanna Little cross into her path.

Beresford doubled the lead before half time with a close-range finish.

The second half had a similar story to the first, with Bideford having to wait until the 70th minute to increase their advantage. It was Little who got the goal, shooting into the bottom corner from distance after being set up by Caz Parsons.

Beth Ellis scored the fourth with 15 minutes remaining before Alicia Martin rounded off the win in the final minute with a calm finish.

The win leaves Bideford second in the Western Division over Christmas and New Year. They get back underway at Pen Mill Ladies on January 13.