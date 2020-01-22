The Robins were on the front foot from the start in a solid performance. Their hard work was met with resistance until the 20th minute when Phoebe Baker's shot ricocheted into the back of the net.

They doubled the lead just before the break when Tracey Cross's through ball was met by Beth Ellis to fire home.

Bideford continued to press high in the second half and their efforts were soon rewarded when Becky McMullin's shot took a deflection before going in five minutes after the restart.

The goals kept coming after that. Cross fired in from outside the box a couple of minutes later for the fourth, and then a run out of defence from Sarah Short saw her and Ellis combine for the latter to get her second of the game.

Poppy Cloke met a cross to convert from close range before Ellis latched on to a through-ball from Sam Ayres and slotted home for her hat-trick.

Cross rounded off the scoring with an opportunistic finish from the last corner of the game.

Bideford, now sixth in the South West Women's Regional Football League Premier, travel to Ilminster Town Ladies this Sunday.