Bideford Ladies v Portishead Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford Ladies v Portishead Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford enjoyed more of the possession in the opening exchanges at the Sports Ground and forced a couple of saves from the Portishead goalkeeper.

They took the lead after 28 minutes when a Kate McKane corner was forced home by Rohana Little and they took that advantage into the break.

Bideford pressed for a second goal after the break, but a change of formation for Portishead saw them stifle the Bideford attack and begin to take control.

Zoe Stock put in a solid performance in the Bideford goal and made some good saves when called into action.

Portishead continued to press and got their equaliser 10 minutes from time when a corner eventually fell for Ruby Lowe to put in the back of the net and keep the visitors unbeaten in the Premier.

Bideford travel to Torquay United Women this Sunday.