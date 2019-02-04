Bideford Ladies v St Agnes Ladies in the South West Women's Football League Western Division. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford Ladies v St Agnes Ladies in the South West Women's Football League Western Division. Picture: Matt Smart

The Robins remain undefeated at the Sports Ground after a goal in each half gave them all three points.

After a scrappy start, Bideford broke the deadlock after 15 minutes. Phoebe Baker’s corner took a couple of ricochets in the penalty area before it fell to Sarah Short, who thumped the ball past a few bodies and into the back of the net.

Leanne Cording and Beth Ellis both had chances through the half, but were ultimately denied.

Bideford started the second half with the share of the possession and doubled their lead six minutes after the break.

Ellis was able to lay the ball back from out wide to an onrushing Alicia Martin, who hit the ball first time into the roof of the net.

St Agnes gave Bideford a few scares as the game progressed and saw a shot come back off the crossbar, but the Robins were able to keep their clean sheet in tact.

Bideford travel to Weston Mendip Ladies on Sunday. A victory would take them to the top of the table, as leaders Plymouth Argyle Ladies Reserves are not in action.

