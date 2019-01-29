The Robins were defeated by Plympton Ladies in a second-versus-third clash in the Western Division.

Bideford had been able to go 2-0 up in the first half on a windy afternoon at Tavistock’s 3G pitch.

After 20 minutes Rohanna Little played a ball through to Beth Ellis who capitalised on a fumble from the onrushing keeper to smash the ball into an open goal.

A foul on Ellis eight minutes before half time led to Caz Parsons hitting the back of the net with a free kick from 30 yards out.

Plympton fought back in the second half though, with Samantha Metters turning the game on its head.

Metters tapped in from a corner five minutes after the break and equalised on the hour after an offside shout caused a mix-up in the Bideford defence.

Metters gave Plympton the lead with eight minutes left with a shot from distance.

Bideford went close to equalising in the closing stages, with Phoebe Baker seeing her shot saved after bursting in behind the defence.

The Robins remain in second following the defeat. They’ll be looking to bounce back at the Sports Ground on Sunday when they host St Agnes Ladies. Kick off is at 2pm.