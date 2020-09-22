It was the second week in a row the Robins travelled to Callington, with the cup tie coming a week after a 2-0 defeat in their league opener.

Bideford started brightly and were able to keep the hosts in their own half, but despite lots of possession they were unable to unlock the Callington defence.

Becky McMullin hit the woodwork after following up on Beth Ellis’s parried shot.

Despite the pressure it was Callington who took a 1-0 lead into the break when a Gabi Alphous shot took a deflection and looped over the stranded Bideford goalkeeper.

Callington doubled their lead after the break when Katlyn Bentley tapped in at a corner.

Bideford responded though, and pulled one back through Kate McKane in the final 10 minutes after some slick build-up play.

Bideford face Callington for the third week in a row this Sunday for their first home league game of the season at the Sports Ground. Kick-off is at 2pm.