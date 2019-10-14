Bideford Ladies v Middlezoy Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford Ladies v Middlezoy Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart

A glut of goals before half time saw the Robins secure all three points and move up to fifth in the table.

Bideford started on the front foot and eventually broke the deadlock after 25 minutes when Kate McKane thumped a free kick into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

McKane then got her and Bideford's second with another well-taken finish after some good build-up play from the Robins.

A third quickly followed when Beth Ellis received a short corner and fired into the top corner from a tight angle.

Bideford Ladies v Middlezoy Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford Ladies v Middlezoy Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart

Chloe Snook was able to pull one back for Middlezoy when she headed in at the far post from a free kick, but Bideford extended their three-goal cushion again in no time when Sarah Short met a Caz Parsons corner to send a glancing header into the back of the net.

Bideford looked to increase their advantage in the second half and it was McKane who came the closest, with a powerful shot coming back off the upright.

Bideford are in action in the Devon Senior Cup this Sunday, hosting Exeter City Women. Kick-off at the Sports Ground is at 2pm.

Bideford Ladies v Middlezoy Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford Ladies v Middlezoy Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford Ladies v Middlezoy Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford Ladies v Middlezoy Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford Ladies v Middlezoy Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford Ladies v Middlezoy Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart