It was something of a rarity at the Sports Ground on Sunday as the Robins drew 0-0 with visiting Keynsham Town Development.

Keynsham, who finished second in the Premier last season, were depleted coming into a game where they looked to keep the hosts out.

Bideford had a few opportunities in the first half, but were ultimately kept out by the visitors.

The second half saw Keynsham stick to their game plan, looking to score on the counter attack. Bideford custodian Zoe Stock produced a great save to deny the visitors, diving at full stretch to save with one hand.

At the other end, Beth Ellis and Tracey Cross saw efforts denied by the goalkeeper, forcing the Robins to settle for a point at the final whistle, much to their disappointment.

Bideford are without a game this weekend, their next fixture is a home match against Middlezoy Ladies on October 13.