The Robins were held to a 2-2 draw at Keynsham Town Development.

On a gloomy day in Bristol it was Bideford who started brightly.

They took the lead after 10 minutes when Tracey Cross and Beth Ellis traded passes before Ellis fired a dipping shot from distance that deceived the goalkeeper and went in.

Cross doubled Bideford's lead with a long range effort from out wide that flew into the corner.

The hosts pulled a goal back with five minutes of the first half remaining when they took advantage of a loose ball at a corner.

Bideford had chances to further their lead again in the second half, but efforts from Ellis, Phoebe Baker and Kate McKane were off target.

The visitors then equalised with 10 minutes remaining.

Bideford welcome Marine Academy Plymouth to the Sports Ground this Sunday.

Kick-off against the side second from bottom in the Premier is at 2pm.