The Robins were 2-0 winners over Callington Town Ladies at the Sports Ground.

It was the third time the two sides had met in as many weeks, with Callington winning the reverse fixture in the Premier and a Women’s FA Cup tie.

In their first home match of the season on Sunday it was Bideford who made the breakthrough in the 35th minute when Beth Ellis found Eve Moore, who scored with a first-time shot that evaded the stranded keeper.

Bideford were good value for their half-time lead but Callington came out strong in the second half and the hosts rode their luck at times.

However, they sealed the three points with 15 minutes remaining when Carleigh Boyce broke away and played a pinpoint pass to Rohanna Little, whose effort from the edge of the penalty area found the back of the net.

Bideford’s next game is a trip to Middlezoy on October 11.