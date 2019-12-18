The Robins drew 1-1 with Marine Academy Plymouth to share the points at the Sports Ground.

Bideford started brightly with some neat passing, and took the lead with 10 minutes on the clock. Beth Ellis was on target with a shot from distance.

Bideford had chances to double their lead but could not capitalise, partly thanks to some good work in goal from Marine Academy's Neave Gosling.

The visitors equalised after 25 minutes when a deep cross found Sam Drewery, who placed a firm header past Zoe Stock in goal.

Bideford pressed for a winner in the second half. A drive from Phoebe Baker forced a diving save from Gosling, and Tracey Cross was kept out with a long range effort of her own.

Bideford resume the season on January 5, when they travel to Middlezoy.