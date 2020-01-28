The Robins were beaten 3-1 by their counterparts in Saltash.

A bad start for Bideford saw them fall behind after five minutes when Isobel Scott jinked her way into the penalty area before slipping the ball under Zoe Stock.

Kate McKane soon helped get Bideford back on terms, going past her marker before lobbing the ball over Neave Gosling in goal.

The visitors were able to take the lead before the break though, when a deep cross from the right saw Bideford's clearance sliced into the net.

Bideford started the second half with some purpose but could not find an equaliser. Caz Parsons saw a low shot well saved by Gosling.

It was the hosts who would get the crucial goal though, with George Talbot firing in from distance after a quick switch of play.

There was still time left for Rohana Little to see a shot tipped over the bar to deny Bideford any sniff of a comeback.

The Robins' next game is on February 9, when Torquay United Women visit the Sports Ground.