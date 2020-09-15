In a physical game it was Callington who created more chances in a first half which ended goalless.

Bideford started stronger in the second half but were unable to break down the hosts’ defence.

The home side went on to take the lead midway through the second half when Gabi Alphous headed in from a corner.

Bideford pressed for an equaliser and were twice denied by the woodwork. Leanne Cording’s effort from distance and a Kate McKane free kick both cannoned off the bar.

In the end the next goal went to Callington, who broke on the counter attack with 10 minutes remaining and saw Kez Moxom finish to seal the win.

Bideford are back at Callington on Sunday, this time in the preliminary round of the Women’s FA Cup.