The Robins were beaten 2-0 at Middlezoy in the Premier in their first game since December 15.

Bideford spent most of the match on the attack after going behind inside three minutes - a shot from distance from Georgia Coles went in after being spilled by goalkeeper Zoe Stock.

The Robins had plenty of sights at the Middlezoy goal only to see their efforts kept out. As they pressed for an equalizer the hosts doubled their lead on the break, with Sarah Carling finishing off a swift counter attack.

Bideford continued to press for goals in the second half, but were left frustrated by the Middlezoy defence.

As well as chances stopped by Middlezoy keeper Lindsay Rogers, the Robins saw a penalty appeal waved away after Poppy Cloke went down in the box.

Bideford lie eighth in the Premier after another frustrating afternoon. They are at home to Portishead Ladies on Sunday, with kick-off at the Sports Ground at 2pm.