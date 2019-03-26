The Robins came away from the long trip to fourth-place Weston Mendip Ladies on the wrong end of a 5-2 loss.

Victory would have sealed second place in the Western Division, the defeat means Plympton Ladies could go above them if they win their remaining two games.

With Bideford missing six of their first team regulars and fielding a makeshift defence, they found themselves 1-0 down after 12 minutes.

One became two when a ball over the top deceived keeper Zoe Stock in the wind.

Bideford got a goal back with half an hour gone when a sweeping pass from Rohanna Little was met by Beth Ellis, but a mad 10 minutes followed, with Weston Mendip taking control of the game with three quick-fire goals.

Bideford regrouped in the second half, but couldn’t find the goals they needed to change the result. An Ellis corner deceived everyone and flew into the net, taking her goal tally to 28 for the season.

The Robins won’t know if they’ve done enough to secure promotion until the league’s AGM in July, but they have enjoyed plenty of success in a season that has seen them go undefeated at home, including a memorable win over the champions Plymouth Argyle Development.