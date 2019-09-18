The Robins went unbeaten at the Sports Ground over the whole of the 2018/19 league season, but came unstuck in their first home match of the new South West Regional Women's Premier campaign.

Callington, who finished third in the Premier last season, made an early breakthrough when Kerri-Ann Moxom tapped in an Ezme Wells effort at the back post.

It got worse for Bideford when a shot from Gabi Alphous struck an arm to lead to penalty. Jodie Smith converted the spot-kick.

Ezme Wells got the third and final goal of the half with a cross-cum-shot that flew in from an acute angle.

Bideford seized control of the second half and were able to limit Callington, but were unable to find the back of the net.

Kate McKane went close for the Robins, seeing her effort come back off the crossbar.

The match ended on a sour note for Bideford, who saw Phoebe Baker taken to hospital with a suspected broken wrist after being on the receiving end of a rash challenge.

Bideford travel to Winchester this Sunday for the first qualifying round of the Women's FA Cup.