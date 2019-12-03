The Robins were beaten 1-0 by Ilminster Town Ladies at the Sports Ground.

The hosts played some good football, but despite plenty of hard work they could not find the goal.

When they did find a way through Alice Beresford saw her shot well saved by Ilminster goalkeeper Charlotte Johnson.

Bideford continued to press for a breakthrough goal in the second half, but it was the visitors who were able to break the deadlock on the hour.

A counter attack from the visitors saw Charlie Pettinger finish the move off, placing her shot past Bideford goalkeeper Zoe Stock for what proved to be the deciding goal.

The visitors were able to hang on to their lead and frustrate Bideford, who sit eighth after eight games.

The Robins travel to fifth-placed Keynsham Town Development this Sunday.