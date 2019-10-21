Exeter, who play their football in the National League Division One South West, took an early lead at the Sports Ground through player coach Abbie Britton.

Sophie Gillies doubled the Grecians' lead midway through the first half before getting her second and Exeter's third five minutes before the break.

Bideford got into their stride in the second half, and were able to take the game to Exeter that little bit more, although they found it tough to break down a well organised defence.

Exeter's fourth came on the counter, with Megan Robinson netting on the hour.

Bideford kept pressing though and got their reward when Tracey Cross headed in from a Beth Ellis corner.

Exeter rounded off their win and their passage into the last eight when Daniella Tyson struck with eight minutes left.

Bideford are at home again this Sunday. They take on high-flying Callington Town Ladies in the Pat Sowden League Cup.