Bideford Ladies v Callington Town Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Pat Sowden Cup. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford Ladies v Callington Town Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Pat Sowden Cup. Picture: Matt Smart

A brace and an assist from Chloe Williams saw Callington progress to the next round of the Pat Sowden Cup.

Williams gave the visitors the lead in the first half after a well-taken finish.

Bideford's Kate McKane almost levelled things up for the Robins before half time when Tracey Cross played her in behind the Callington defence, but her angled shot was well saved by Sara Rowe.

Bideford's Zoe Stock was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the second half, producing some good saves to keep the visitors from extending their lead.

She could not to much to stop Callington getting their second after 70 minutes, when Williams crossed for substitute Dani Harper to tap in.

Williams rounded off the scoring at the end of another quick counter attack with a low shot past Stock.

Bideford are on their travels in the Premier division on Sunday, making the 285-mile round trip to Wootton Bassett.

