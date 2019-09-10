Things started well for the Robins, who are playing at their highest ever level this season, with Sam Ayres finishing from close range after 12 minutes when Beth Ellis's corner was knocked into her path by Emma Stoneman.

Stoneman then made it 2-0 before half-time with a well-taken lob.

The hosts took control of the second half, but Bideford still had chances. Caz Parsons saw an effort to make it 3-0 saved before Bishops Lydeard kicked up a gear.

A couple of decisive counter attacks saw the hosts get back in the game and go on to take the lead. Two goals each from Nicola Brown and Amber Guy-Kemp turned the match on its head.

Bideford welcome Callington Town Ladies to the Sports Ground this Sunday (September 15), with kick-off at 2pm.

Callington are the early leaders after one game after bearing Torquay United Ladies 9-0 in their season opener.