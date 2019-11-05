The Robins' 280-mile round-trip to Wootton Bassett Town Ladies ended in a 2-1 defeat.

The result was a tough one to take for Bideford, who had taken the lead after 20 minutes when Kate McKane struck from long distance.

The hosts levelled things up on the half-hour mark when Lauren Kayll found the net after some hesitation amongst the Bideford defence.

Both teams traded blows in the second half, but it was the hosts who would get the decisive goal.

Hayley Hucking struck just before the hour after meeting a low cross into the penalty area.

Bideford, who sit seventh in the Premier after five games, do not have to wait long to face Wootton Bassett Town again.

The two sides meet in the league at the Sports Ground this Sunday, with kick-off at 2pm.