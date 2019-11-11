Bideford Ladies v Wootton Bassett Town Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford Ladies v Wootton Bassett Town Ladies in the South West Regional Women's Football League Premier. Picture: Matt Smart

It's the second time the Robins have been beaten by Wootton Bassett in the space of a week, losing 2-1 in the reverse fixture last weekend.

This time out the Robins were up against it from the off, going a goal down with three minutes on the clock after conceding an own goal.

Things got harder for them 15 minutes later when an unmarked Lauren Kayll fired a low shot into the bottom corner to double the score.

The third goal came seven minutes before the break, when the league's top scorer, Hayley Huckin, took advantage of some hesitation in defence to make it 3-0.

Bideford were able to get into their stride in the second half but we unable to find their way past a stubborn Wootton Bassett defence.

The result leaves Bideford eighth in the Premier Division, with four points from their opening six games.

The Robins are at home again on Sunday, taking on Bishops Lydeard at the Sports Ground, with kick-off at 2pm.

