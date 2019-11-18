The Robins were 3-1 winners at the Sports Ground to pick up three points and claim their first win in five.

Bideford started on top and dominated possession in the first 20 minutes, and their reward came when Beth Ellis tapped in after Poppy Cloke's shot came back off the crossbar.

The visitors drew level minutes later when some hesitation allowed Nicola Brown to score from the edge of the penalty area.

Bideford responded before the break though, with Ellis driving the ball across goal for Becky McMullin to tap in.

The third came in the second half when Ellis's corner found Leanne Cording, whose pass to McMullin saw her smash in from close range for her second. From there Bideford were able to close out the game.

The Robins go to league leaders Callington Town Ladies this Sunday.