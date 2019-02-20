Bideford were 5-0 winners over the fourth-placed Alphas at the Sports Ground.

Hannah Neve gave the Robins the lead after 10 minutes, latching on to a Beth Ellis pass and sending a low drive in off the post. It came five minutes after Neve had a similar chance denied by Alphington keeper Ashleigh Brown.

Bideford continued to press and Ellis doubled the lead before half time with a curling effort into the top corner.

Alphington started the second half well and began to take control of the game, but Bideford had their breakthrough in the 70th minute.

Rohanna Little skipped past a few challenges before being upended in the box for a penalty, which Ellis duly converted to make the advantage more comfortable.

After winning the penalty, Little then provided for Phoebe Baker who hit a low shot into the bottom corner to make it 4-0.

Ellis got her hat-trick with five minutes remaining when she fired in from a tight angle.

Bideford remain unbeaten at home, with their final home game of the season coming on Sunday, March 10 against Plympton Ladies.