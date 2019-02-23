Bideford v Highworth Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Highworth Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

A late header from Toby Down gave the Robins a 1-0 win over Highworth Town at the Sports Ground, with the centre back turning in a free kick from Billy Tucker in stoppage time to give the Robins all three points.

It was a Jekyll and Hyde performance from Bideford, who were much improved in the second half after a flat first period.

With a trip to Melksham Town on Monday night, the win over Highworth is bound to give the Robins a much-needed boost after losing their previous two.

After last week’s 8-2 drubbing at Cirencester, Bideford looked like a side struggling to shake off the side-effects in a first half of few chances.

It had looked promising when Ryan Turner skipped in behind the Highworth defence after three minutes, only to see it blocked by the recovering defender.

A couple of miscues followed for the Bideford striker, who missed an attempt at a volley midway through the half, and skewed a good chance wide inside the penalty area on the stroke of half time.

The visitors had a couple of shots at goal, but didn’t do much to trouble Joe Moore. Edjidja Mbungo looked dangerous on the right flank, and created Highworth’s best chance when he broke on the counter attack.

After getting to the byline and putting a tantalising ball across the goal, captain Wayne Turk couldn’t quite get on the end of it to prod it in.

Bideford came out a different side after the break and looked much more threatening from the off.

Joel Randall was able to stretch his legs five minutes in, and burst into the box from the left before firing a shot that keeper Connor Johns was able to parry. The young winger hit the crossbar minutes later with a shot from inside the area.

Johns produced another fine save before the hour to deny a bandaged James Mayne at the end of a well-worked free kick.

Randall saw another chance come back off one of the uprights with 15 minutes left, heading off the post after meeting a cross from oncoming substitute Tucker.

Tucker gave the visitors a little more threat in the closing stages, firing a couple of venomous shots at goal and producing a cross for Down, who saw a header blocked.

Tucker connected with Down again as the match moved into stoppage time, and this time it produced the all important goal. The free kick coming from the right channel was in the perfect spot for the centre back to nod in past Johns from six yards.

